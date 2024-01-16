Destiny 2
Item Icon

Pixie Cotton

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A soft fabric woven from pixie floss.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Floss
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

