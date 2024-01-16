Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Pixie Floss
Cloth - Item Level 403
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Unbelievably delicate cotton thread.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Pixie Floss Boll
3
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
3200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
