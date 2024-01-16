Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Holy Cedar Composite Bow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
63.41
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
268 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+49
Dexterity
+46
Critical Hit
+31
Determination
+44
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Cedar Branch
3
Mythrite Ingot
3
Rainbow Thread
3
Wyvern Leather
3
Holy Cedar Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
52
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
260
Max Quality
2140
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
462
Craftsmanship
502
