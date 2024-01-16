Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Cottage Roof (Nanpu)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A southern Hingan hiraya-style tiled roof designed exclusively for use with cottages.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
12
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
12
Item Icon
Mythrite Nugget
12
Item Icon
Iron Joint Plate
12
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

