FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Mythrite Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A small nugget of impure mythrite.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ore
3
Item Icon
Mythrite Sand
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ore
1
Item Icon
Mythrite Sand
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ore
3
Item Icon
Mythrite Sand
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

