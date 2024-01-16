Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland Ornate Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An ornate door in the highland style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
5
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
5
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
6
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

