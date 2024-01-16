Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Highland Mansion Wall (Composite)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A highland composite wall designed exclusively for use with mansions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
20
Item Icon
Firebricks
20
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
20
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
20
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
20
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
20
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
20
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

