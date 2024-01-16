Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Firebricks

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Rectangular clay bricks that have been hardened through firing and can withstand intense heat.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mudstone
1
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

