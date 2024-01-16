Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Firebricks
Stone - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Rectangular clay bricks that have been hardened through firing and can withstand intense heat.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mudstone
1
Potter's Clay
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
33
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
