FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database
Highland House Wall (Composite)

Details
Item Details

Details

A highland composite wall designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
16
Item Icon
Firebricks
16
Item Icon
Mythrite Ingot
16
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
16
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
16
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
16
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
16
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

