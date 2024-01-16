Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database
Item Icon

High Steel Scythe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Larch Lumber
3
Item Icon
Slate Whetstone
3
Item Icon
High Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

