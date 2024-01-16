Games
High Steel Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 200
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
28512 gil
Sells for
428 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+147
Perception
+257
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
200
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Larch Lumber
3
Slate Whetstone
3
High Steel Ingot
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
