FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
High Steel Guillotine
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
70
Physical Damage
69.07
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
546 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+84
Tenacity
+84
Vitality
+86
Critical Hit
+59
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wing Glue
3
Beech Lumber
3
Gagana Leather
3
Titanium Nugget
3
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
