[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Arms
Item Icon

High Steel Guillotine

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

70

69.07

2.96

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wing Glue
3
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
Gagana Leather
3
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
3
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

