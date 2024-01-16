Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Heavy Metal Lance
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
69
Physical Damage
64.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
535 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+82
Vitality
+86
Skill Speed
+83
Critical Hit
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
250
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Demicrystal
3
Teak Lumber
3
Saurian Leather
3
Heavy Metal Ingot
3
Scintillant Ingot
3
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
