FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Saurian Leather
Leather - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured saurian skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Saurian Skin
2
Shroud Tea Leaves
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
451
