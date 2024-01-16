Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Heavy Metal Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted wolfram alloy.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Tungstite
3
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
3
Item Icon
Titanium Carbide
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Tungstite
3
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
3
Item Icon
Titanium Carbide
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

