FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Heavy Metal Ingot
Metal - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted wolfram alloy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Tungstite
3
Wolfram Ingot
3
Titanium Carbide
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
Blacksmith
Materials
Tungstite
3
Wolfram Ingot
3
Titanium Carbide
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
