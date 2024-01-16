Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gyuki Leather Shoes
Feet - Item Level 200
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
144
Magic Defense
72
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
15681 gil
Sells for
236 gil
Bonuses
Control
+89
Craftsmanship
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
200
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
4
Gyuki Leather
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall