FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gyuki Leather Highboots of Striking
Feet - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
138
Magic Defense
138
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
312 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+52
Vitality
+55
Critical Hit
+52
Direct Hit Rate
+37
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
4
Gyuki Leather
4
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Ruby Cotton Cloth
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
