Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 3 Picture Frame

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A frame suitable for holding large paintings or illustrations.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Oil
3
Item Icon
Linen Canvas
3
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
The 10 Rarest Motifs in Elder Scrolls Online - Most Expensive ESO Sets
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Healing Guide: How to be a Better Healer
Junior Miyai