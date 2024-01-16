Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Astral Oil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Refined oil with an unbalanced elemental aspect tipping towards astral.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
2
Item Icon
Astral Moraine
2
Item Icon
Seventh Heaven
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

