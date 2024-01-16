Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
Lumber - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A processed length of camphor lumber, treated with an alchemical agent to harden the wood.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Borax
3
Gobcraft Resin
3
Old-growth Camphorwood Log
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Related Posts
New FFXIV Patch 6.5 Teaser Site Details Everything to Expect From the Update
Michael Hassall
This Japanese Planetarium Dome Event Will Have FFXIV Fans Seeing Stars
Michael Hassall
When is the FFXIV Tokyo Fan Fest Keynote?
Michael Hassall