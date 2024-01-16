Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Treated Camphorwood Lumber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A processed length of camphor lumber, treated with an alchemical agent to harden the wood.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Borax
3
Item Icon
Gobcraft Resin
3
Item Icon
Old-growth Camphorwood Log
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

New FFXIV Patch 6.5 Teaser Site Details Everything to Expect From the Update
placeholder
Michael Hassall
This Japanese Planetarium Dome Event Will Have FFXIV Fans Seeing Stars
Michael Hassall
When is the FFXIV Tokyo Fan Fest Keynote?
Michael Hassall