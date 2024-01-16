Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gold Plating

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Plating required to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Deepgold Nugget
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deepgold Nugget
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deepgold Nugget
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

