Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Partition Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A dark wood partition with a built-in door designed to complement glade residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
2
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
2
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Allied Seals in FFXIV
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown