Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gemscope
Tabletop - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An optical instrument used by goldsmiths to examine precious stones.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Brass Ingot
5
Silver Ingot
5
Mythril Ingot
5
Walnut Lumber
5
Clear Glass Lens
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall