Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gazelleskin Shoes
Feet - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
188
Magic Defense
94
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
21859 gil
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Control
+115
Craftsmanship
+14
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
6
Twinsilk
6
Twinthread
6
Gazelle Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
3600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Full FFXIV Treasure Maps Guide
Mike Williams
A Guide to Everything You Should Finish Before Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Fanbyte Freelancers