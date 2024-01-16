Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Garlean Concrete Inner Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A cold, stark interior wall for those who fear their home is becoming a little cozy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Annite Whetstone
8
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Has Snowman Lore and It Explains Why They're So Stumpy
Michael Hassall
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Kojin Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams