Item Icon

Garlean Concrete Inner Wall

A cold, stark interior wall for those who fear their home is becoming a little cozy.

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
8
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
8
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
