FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Gajaskin Vest of Maiming
Body - Item Level 515
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
392
Magic Defense
499
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
41633 gil
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+177
Vitality
+184
Determination
+175
Direct Hit Rate
+122
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
515
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Gaja Leather
7
Dark Hempen Cloth
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
81
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2000
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2136
Craftsmanship
2234
