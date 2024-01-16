Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Dark Hempen Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A sturdy fabric woven from dark hemp.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Dark Hemp
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

