FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dark Hempen Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 515
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A sturdy fabric woven from dark hemp.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Dark Hemp
8
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
81
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2136
Craftsmanship
2234
