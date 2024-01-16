Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Fur-lined Gazelleskin Boots
Feet - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
188
Magic Defense
94
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
21859 gil
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+20
Gathering
+9
Perception
+95
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
6
Steppe Serge
6
Worsted Yarn
6
Manzasiri Hair
6
Gazelle Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
3600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
Related Posts
The Humor of FFXIV's English Localization Team Garners Praise Yet Again
Natalie Flores
Best Early Game Armor in Enshrouded
Alejandro Josan
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington