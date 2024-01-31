Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
0Comments
ENSHROUDEDGUIDES

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Best Early Game Armor in Enshrouded

Protect yourself from Embervale enemies with these armor sets.

Alejandro Josan

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Newest

Related Posts

Best Base Locations in Enshrouded
Alejandro Josan
Enshrouded Character Camping
Enshrouded Tips Guide - 19 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Alejandro Josan
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass 8 Week 2 Mission Guide
Josh Brown