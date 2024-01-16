Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Fur-lined Dhalmelskin Boots

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
4
Item Icon
Blue Fox Hide
4
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
4
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
4
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

