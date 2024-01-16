Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Fists of the Fiend

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

53.76

2.56

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Fiend Sap
3
Item Icon
Eikon Cloth
3
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Endwalker Trial Guide: The Dark Inside
Mike Williams