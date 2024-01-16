Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Eikon Iron Ingot
Metal - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted iron blessed by a primal.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Iron Ore
3
Eikon Metal
3
Smithsonite Ore
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Babil
Mike Williams
New FFXIV 6.2 Teasers Show More MSQ and Island Sanctuary
Michael Higham
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez