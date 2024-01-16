Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eikon Cloth

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Finely woven cloth blessed by a primal.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Eikon Fiber
3
Item Icon
Frost Cotton Boll
3
Item Icon
Rainbow Cotton Boll
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

