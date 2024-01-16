Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Eikon Cloth
Cloth - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Finely woven cloth blessed by a primal.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Eikon Fiber
3
Frost Cotton Boll
3
Rainbow Cotton Boll
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
