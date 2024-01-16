Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
High Mythrite Ingot
Metal - Item Level 210
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An ingot of smelted lumythrite.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mythrite Ore
2
Eikon Mythrite
2
Lumythrite Ore
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Blacksmith
Materials
Mythrite Ore
3
Eikon Mythrite
3
Lumythrite Ore
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
