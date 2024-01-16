Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Eikon Iron Grinding Wheel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
3
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
3
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
Mastercraft Demimateria
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

