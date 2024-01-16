Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Doman Steel Shield
Shield - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
441
Block Strength
441
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 66
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
199 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+26
Vitality
+27
Skill Speed
+27
Critical Hit
+19
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 56
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
279
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Pine Lumber
5
Durium Nugget
5
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium