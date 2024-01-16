Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Dinosaur Leather Shoes

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
2
Item Icon
Cloud Cloth
2
Item Icon
Ramie Thread
2
Item Icon
Dinosaur Leather
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

