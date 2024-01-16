Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dinosaur Leather Shoes
Feet - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
13
Magic Defense
7
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
2
Cloud Cloth
2
Ramie Thread
2
Dinosaur Leather
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Required For Quick Synth
Control
695
