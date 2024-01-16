Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Diamond Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Diamond Weapon.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
3
Item Icon
Solstice Ingot
3
Item Icon
Diamond Plating
3
Item Icon
Duraluminum Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Opens Weapon Design Contest For Reaper and Sage
Mike Williams
All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster
Pokemon Fighting Type Guide - Weaknesses, Strengths, Counters
Dillon Skiffington