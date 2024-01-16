Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Diamond Plating
Miscellany - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A hunk of glistening metal torn from the Diamond Weapon.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
