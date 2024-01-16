Games
Deepgold War Scythe
Reaper's Arm - Item Level 385
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
82
Physical Damage
87.47
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
RPR - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
39744 gil
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+128
Vitality
+134
Critical Hit
+125
Direct Hit Rate
+87
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
385
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Deepgold Nugget
5
Gazelle Leather
5
Stonegold Nugget
5
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3763
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
