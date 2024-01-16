Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Hard Mudstone Whetstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A hard stone for sharpening tools made of metal or...less hard stone.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Hard Mudstone
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Get the Humble Triumph Emote in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How to Farm Islander's Cowries in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle