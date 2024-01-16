Games
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
Stone - Item Level 390
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A hard stone for sharpening tools made of metal or...less hard stone.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Hard Mudstone
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
597
Max Quality
3010
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
