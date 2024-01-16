Games
Deepgold Sickle
Reaper's Arm - Item Level 395
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
83
Physical Damage
88.53
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
RPR - Lv. 72
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
40878 gil
Sells for
638 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+131
Vitality
+141
Critical Hit
+129
Direct Hit Rate
+90
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 62
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
395
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Deepgold Ingot
6
Stonegold Ingot
6
Smilodon Leather
6
Hard Mudstone Whetstone
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1220
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
