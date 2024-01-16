Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Classical Secutor's Manicae

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

372

372

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Golden Silk
3
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

