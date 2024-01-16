Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Classic Umbrella Stand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An understated period piece that one might see in a grandsire's entryway.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Refined Natron
8
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

