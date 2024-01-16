Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Classic Umbrella Stand
Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An understated period piece that one might see in a grandsire's entryway.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Refined Natron
8
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Ironwood Lumber
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Is the Leaked Fortnite Summer Drift a Skin or a Style for Drift?
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
Ruby Weapon is a Gosh Darn Mech in FFXIV Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star
Nerium