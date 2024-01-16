Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Chondrite Magitek Shield
Shield - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
1050
Block Strength
1050
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
237 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+58
Tenacity
+39
Vitality
+59
Determination
+55
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Chondrite Ingot
8
Integral Lumber
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
Related Posts
FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster
How to Make Gil With Retainers in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium