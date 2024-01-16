Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Chondrite Gauntlets of Fending
Hands - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
589
Magic Defense
589
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+123
Vitality
+125
Skill Speed
+82
Critical Hit
+117
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Chondrite Ingot
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Grade 5 Vitality Alkahest
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3300
Max Quality
7000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
