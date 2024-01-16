Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Chondrite Gauntlets of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

589

589

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
8
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Vitality Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

