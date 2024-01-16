Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Carbuncle Round Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fluffy and faithful round table designed in a Carbuncle motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ruby
2
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Boar Leather
2
Item Icon
Spruce Lumber
2
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

