FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Carbonweave Boots of Gathering
Feet - Item Level 170
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
119
Magic Defense
59
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
200 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+12
Gathering
+6
Perception
+66
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
170
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
2
Carbon Fiber
2
Sewing Thread
2
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Titanium Alloy Ingot
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
