Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Sewing Thread

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A spool of light, airy thread spun from frost cotton fibers.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Whitefrost Cotton Boll
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

