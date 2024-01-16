Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Sewing Thread
Cloth - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A spool of light, airy thread spun from frost cotton fibers.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Whitefrost Cotton Boll
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
810
