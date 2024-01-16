Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Armor
Item Icon

Carbonweave Boots of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

119

59

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
2
Item Icon
Carbon Fiber
2
Item Icon
Sewing Thread
2
Item Icon
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Item Icon
Titanium Alloy Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

