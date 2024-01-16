Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Bow of the Fiend

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

63.84

3.04

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Fiend Sap
3
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

